Graft Price Down 2.1% This Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Graft has a total market cap of $213,255.00 and $11,291.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00750052 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001440 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001808 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

