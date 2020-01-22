Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.32 Million Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 1.9% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. 1,265,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,112. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

