Granite Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,131,000 after purchasing an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,977,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,751 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,376,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. 8,862,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,121,648. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

