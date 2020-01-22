Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.21. 3,657,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $105.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.