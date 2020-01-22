Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.27.

SPGI traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $297.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,334. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $185.08 and a 12-month high of $299.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.