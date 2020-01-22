Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25,960 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,960 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,942,000 after purchasing an additional 775,353 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th.

MFC traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 1,009,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

