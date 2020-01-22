Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,615 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Hubbell by 71.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 745,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,204,000 after acquiring an additional 309,991 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Hubbell by 83.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other news, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $176,990.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $149.06. The stock had a trading volume of 132,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,080. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.47 and a twelve month high of $149.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

