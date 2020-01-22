Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.24. 1,502,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.45 and its 200-day moving average is $168.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

