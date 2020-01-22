Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GSBC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. 876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,783. The firm has a market cap of $888.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.04. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.75 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $42,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $301,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,210.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $766,661. 23.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSBC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.