Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,520. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $466.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Wayne Hoovestol sold 80,060 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,152,063.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,948,169.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,121,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,353,181.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,865 shares of company stock worth $5,666,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 21.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $135,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

