GreenMed (GRMD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.77 or 0.03639576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00205090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129406 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

