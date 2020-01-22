Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Receives €96.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €96.25 ($111.92).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLJ shares. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Grenke alerts:

GLJ traded down €0.45 ($0.52) during trading on Friday, reaching €91.20 ($106.05). 26,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.61. Grenke has a 1 year low of €70.45 ($81.92) and a 1 year high of €96.70 ($112.44). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.