Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.81

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and traded as high as $41.19. Griffin Industrial Realty shares last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 3,813 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
The firm has a market cap of $203.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16.
Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.
