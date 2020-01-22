Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.81

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and traded as high as $41.19. Griffin Industrial Realty shares last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 3,813 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $203.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

