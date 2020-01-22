Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $652.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to report sales of $652.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $655.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.32 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of GO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 660,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,821. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $47.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $67,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $781,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 81.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

