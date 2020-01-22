Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys Shares of 50,000 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 31,611.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,674,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 884.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 921,308 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 619,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,493,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,004 shares of company stock worth $2,668,559. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 901,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,898. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.