Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,496,000 after buying an additional 342,045 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,271,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,070,000 after buying an additional 120,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. 69,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,396. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.