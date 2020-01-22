Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Makes New $421,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in ANSYS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $276.21. 13,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.01 and a 52 week high of $275.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

