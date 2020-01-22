Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.6% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,308. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average is $256.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $282.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

