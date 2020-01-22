Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 100,942 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,942 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 68,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEP. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

HEP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. 149,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $135.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

