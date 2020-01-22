Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 1,727 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.