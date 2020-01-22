Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 270 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,451. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

