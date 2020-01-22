Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

GPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

GPI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,486. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $3,108,900.00. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $301,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,899 shares of company stock valued at $9,786,787. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $137,000.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

