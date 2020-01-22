Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.72

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $6.02. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 51,712 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

