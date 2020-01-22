Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 655.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,131 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $194,039,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Lam Research by 355.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $100,687,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Lam Research by 401.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.34. 1,503,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,384. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $315.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.