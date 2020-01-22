Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 330 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after buying an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.42.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,075. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

