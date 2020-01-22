Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the third quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 912.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.89.

Mercadolibre stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $663.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $611.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.57. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $322.82 and a 12 month high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The firm had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.