Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,296,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,322,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,451,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,810. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.72.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $363,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $2,084,654.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at $571,104.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $10,565,871. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

