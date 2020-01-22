Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 30.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 27.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

ICLR stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $175.25. The company had a trading volume of 193,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,678. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.56.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

