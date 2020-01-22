Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Trading Up 0%

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) shares rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $41.02, approximately 12,549 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Hartford Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 328.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 104,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 80,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 2,226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000.

