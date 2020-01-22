Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Trading Up 0%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) shares rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $41.02, approximately 12,549 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Hartford Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 328.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 104,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 80,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 2,226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit