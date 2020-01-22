Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 41,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,936. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,988,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

