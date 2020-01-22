Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Buckingham Research

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price objective cut by Buckingham Research from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,936. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

