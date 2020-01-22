HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

GMAB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 137,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,866. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 42.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

