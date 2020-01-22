Head to Head Analysis: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) vs. Telephone & Data Systems (NASDAQ:TDS)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) and Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and Telephone & Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B N/A N/A N/A Telephone & Data Systems 2.44% 2.35% 1.19%

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and Telephone & Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B $5.77 billion 2.66 N/A N/A N/A Telephone & Data Systems $5.11 billion 0.57 $135.00 million $1.17 21.75

Telephone & Data Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and Telephone & Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Telephone & Data Systems 0 0 2 1 3.33

Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.42%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers, as well as wholesale customers and wireless carriers; broadband and digital television (TV) video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

