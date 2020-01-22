HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.81 ($52.11).

ETR HLE opened at €46.20 ($53.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a one year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.24.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

