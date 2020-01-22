Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings. Herc reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.18 million. Herc had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Herc by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $22,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Herc by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 301,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Herc by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRI remained flat at $$44.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 306,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.38. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

