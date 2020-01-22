Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans Sells 8,700 Shares

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $31,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Paul J. Evans sold 11,300 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $40,680.00.

Shares of Hill International stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 110,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hill International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $201.06 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $95.67 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 100.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 175,558 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 27,104 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,222,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 666,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,540,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 94,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

