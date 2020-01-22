Holo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.93 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Holo has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OOOBTC, IDEX and Binance. Holo has a market capitalization of $109.40 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.03493573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,027,160,156 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, Liqui, Binance, Fatbtc, Hotbit, LATOKEN, OOOBTC, Bilaxy and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

