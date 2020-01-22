Hudock Capital Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 62,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 67,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 318,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $281.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

