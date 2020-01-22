HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOSSY. Societe Generale lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Pareto Securities lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

HUGO BOSS AG/S stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

