HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOSSY. Societe Generale lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Pareto Securities lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

HUGO BOSS AG/S stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About HUGO BOSS AG/S

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Analyst Recommendations for HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

