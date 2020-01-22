Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will report $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.22. Humana reported earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $17.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.74 to $17.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.46 to $18.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.75.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.72. 559,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,113. Humana has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $376.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

