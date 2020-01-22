HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 10.2%

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) shares were down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.39, approximately 8,755,420 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 4,310,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Morgan Stanley cut HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 83.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HUYA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

