IBM (NYSE:IBM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

IBM (NYSE:IBM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $13.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.29. IBM also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 13.35 EPS.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. IBM has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.47.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

