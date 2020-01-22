ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.48

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $4.96. ImmuCell shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 884 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmuCell stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.30% of ImmuCell worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.