IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut IMPINJ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut IMPINJ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IMPINJ has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $701.47 million, a P/E ratio of -31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.47.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $120,470.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,448 in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 238.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.