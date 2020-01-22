Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, approximately 1,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.