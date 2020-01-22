Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

INSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.60 on Friday. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inseego by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 92,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inseego by 323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 118,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Inseego by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inseego by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,918,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 2,031,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Inseego by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

