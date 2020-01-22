Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$548,162.91.

Robert A. Mccallum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00.

FR stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.58. The company had a trading volume of 734,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,925. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.57. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -16.34.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.64 million. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. Cormark decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.