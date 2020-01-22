Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 411 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87.

On Monday, November 25th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $191,745.00.

RNG opened at $196.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -478.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $86.46 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.51.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in RingCentral by 3.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in RingCentral by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in RingCentral by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in RingCentral by 7.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 0.8% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on RingCentral from $163.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.42.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

