Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 411 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87.
- On Monday, November 25th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $191,745.00.
RNG opened at $196.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -478.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $86.46 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in RingCentral by 3.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in RingCentral by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in RingCentral by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in RingCentral by 7.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 0.8% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on RingCentral from $163.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.42.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.
