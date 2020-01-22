Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $1,430,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at $36,826,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,334,100.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Doug Black sold 7,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $637,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $1,829,800.00.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.09. 211,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $97.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.