Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $353,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,408,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,891,624.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.11. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $1,465,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,867 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.45.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit