Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $353,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,408,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,891,624.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.11. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $1,465,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,867 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.45.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.